4 killed in US’ Tennesse shooting, manhunt on

New York, April 23 (IANS) Four persons have been killed in the US at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennesse. Police have warned that the gunman on the run is armed and dangerous, media reports said.

Authorities suspect that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who had also injured two others, may have two weapons on him — a rifle and a hand gun.

A completely naked Reinking burst into the restaurant at 3.25 a.m. in the suburb of Antioch, where he moved into not long back, had opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

One of them wrestled the weapon from Reinking, who then fled the scene on foot, the BBC reported.

Police swarmed homes and swaths of woods in the area of the shooting, searching for the suspect, who authorities believe may be close by.

After Reinking fled the scene of the shooting completely naked, police believe he went to his apartment, put on a pair of pants and may have escaped into the woods.

Sheriff’s deputies 400 miles north of Nashville in Tazewell County, Illinois, where Reinking last lived, were also on high alert, the CNN report said.

“He’s murdered four times with no apparent reason and no apparent motive. So we’re very concerned,” said Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Reinking had in July 2017 breached a White House security barrier, the police said, adding he had a very specific request: He wanted to meet with US President Donald Trump.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Reinking to its “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, CNN quoted the authorities as saying.

–IANS

in/