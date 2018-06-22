4 Malayalam actresses resign from AMMA over Dileep row

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 (IANS) The row over the reinstatement of accused actor Dileep into an artistes body took a turn on Wednesday with four leading actresses, including the kidnap victim, resigning from the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors.

Dileep is an accused in the February 2017 actress kidnapping case which took place in Kochi, that landed him in a Kerala jail for 85 days.

Those who have decided to resign include the victim, besides Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geetu Mohandas, all of whom are leading lights in the Malayalam film industry.

The decision to resign was posted in the official Facebook site of the newly formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), led by Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier.

The WCC had earlier also expressed its displeasure, soon after Dileep was reinstated at the annual general body meeting held in Kochi on Sunday.

The victim in the kidnapping case noted in the post: “In the past when this star had thwarted to keep me away from films by denying opportunities to me, I did approach the organisation, but no action came up.

“And now when I have gone through very tough times, the organisation appears to be protective of this person and hence I feel there is no point in being a member of this organisation.”

Remya Nambisan wrote that she has no other way but to resign from AMMA as it has taken the most irresponsible decision with regards to the trials and tribulations faced by her co-actress.

“AMMA has taken a very inhuman stand against my actress colleague and hence I am resigning…,” said Nambisan.

“I feel I should have resigned long back because AMMA does not want any member to question their decisions. I cannot stand such acts again…,” said Geetu Mohandas, a former executive member of AMMA.

Rima Kallingal in her post said: “I decided to resign for the upcoming generation who will be able to pursue their profession without making any compromises.”

Late thespian actor Thilakan’s daughter, Sonia Thilakan also slammed AMMA for having different standards for Dileep and her father, who was suspended in 2010 for criticising AMMA.

–IANS

sg/in/vm