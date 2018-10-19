4 new judges take oath in Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Four new Justices took oath as Delhi High Court Judges on Monday.

Justices Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Sanjeev Narula were administered the oath of office by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

The appointment of the new judges has taken the working strength of the high court to 38 as against the approved strength of 60.

The four practising advocates were recently appointed as judges by the President.

