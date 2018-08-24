4 newly-reruited militants arrested in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) The security forces said on Sunday that four newly recruited militants were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“They were arrested in the upper reaches of Kalaroos forests in Handwara while they were attempting to exfiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC),” a Defence Ministry statement said here.

“Upon receiving a tip-off about the militants being guided by three Al Badr terrorists, the Army in a joint operation with the police laid an ambush and trapped them.”

After a brief gunfight, the militants surrendered.

“The three other terrorists managed to flee and a search operation is on to trace them,” the statement added.

The four youths from Kupwara district were arrested barely 24 hours after their pictures showing them wielding AK Rifles went viral on social media.

