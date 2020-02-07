4 of family commit suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi, Feb 14 (IANS) A middle-aged couple committed suicide along with their two teenaged children in Nachni Kuan locality in Varanasi on Friday.

The couple informed the police before ending their lives. The bodies were found in two separate rooms when the police reached their house. A suicide note has been recovered from the house.

IG Vijay Singh Meena and SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, who reached the house, said that a forensic team has been engaged to collect evidence. The IG said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide due to some family matters and also financial constraints.

Reports said that Chetan Tulsiyan ,46, who ran a business of assembling fans , lived with his wife Ritu Tulsiyan ,42, son Harsh ,17, and daughter Arshi ,15, on the first floor of the house, while his elderly parents lived on the ground floor.

Early in the morning, Chetan made a call to police on 112, saying that he is going to commit suicide with his family members.

After receiving the call, the police rushed to his house. His parents did not know about the situation when the police reached there.

When the police entered Chetan’s room, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while his wife’s body was on the ground. His children were found dead on the bed in another room.

“It appears that the children, whose bodies were found on the bed, had consumed sleeping pills or some other substance, and later, they were strangulated before the couple committed suicide,” the IG said, adding that as per the suicide note, the wife was suffering from depression since her marriage.

There were also some family-related disputes, as she was not happy with her marital life.

–IANS

amita/kr