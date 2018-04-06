4 Palestinians killed by Israel as unrest returns to Gaza

Gaza, April 6 (IANS) At least four Palestinian protesters were killed and 260 others injured by Israeli security forces on Friday as violent disturbances returned to the border area of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian officials said.

The Health ministry in Gaza Strip, an area de-facto administered by the Islamic Hamas movement, said five of the injured people suffered from serious wounds in the head and upper body parts, while dozens have received medical care through emergency field hospitals distributed among several parts in Gaza, Efe reported.

However, in the West Bank, clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli troops at different checkpoints, leaving several injured.

Thousands of protesters were gathered at points along the fenced border that demarcates the blockaded Gaza Strip from Israel in what has been dubbed the March of the Return rallies.

Earlier on the day, hundreds of Palestinian protesters set tires ablaze along the Gaza-Israel border fence in order to confuse Israeli army snipers and impede visibility.

Since the beginning of the Great March of Return last week, riots have been taking place near the border, to which the Israeli army responded with crowd control and live ammunition.

–IANS

ahm/vm