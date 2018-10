Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 17 (IANS) Four persons were killed and two seriously injured when a speeding truck crushed them in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when the six of a family from Kolgaon village were going to a temple at five in the morning.

Four of them died on the spot while the injured have been hospitalised.

–IANS

