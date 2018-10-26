4 shot dead in US, multiple victims reported

Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) Police are responding to an active shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, US state of Pennsylvania, media reports Saturday.

According to local reports, at least four people were shot dead with more casualties to be confirmed.

“There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady. Avoid the area,” the Pittsburg Public Safety Department tweeted.

The gunman opened fire on a prayer service and responding officers, according to reports.

Local police asked residents to stay inside and to avoid the area. Carengie Mellon University, a college near the synagogue, is on lockdown.

–IANS

ahm/