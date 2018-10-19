4 teenagers held for killing minor boy in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A minor boy died in a scuffle on Thursday following an argument with four teenagers over a playground in front of a madrassa in south Delhi, police said, adding the accused have been arrested.

“The local police was informed by some residents that during the scuffle, a minor boy of 8 years, who was a student of Madrasa Dar Ul Uloom Faridiya, was roughed up. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

“During investigation, it was found that there was a vacant land in front of the madrassa where they all wanted to play at the same place since they donot have such a facility nearby,” the DCP said.

“When the victim and his friends stopped the accused teenagers from playing in front of the madrassa, they attacked them with cricket bats. The victim was roughed up in the scuffle,” the officer added.

“All the four accused teenagers were later apprehended from Malviya Nagar. The victim’s parents who stay in Haryana’s Mewat have been informed,” he added.

