4 vendors killed, 5 injured in wall collapse in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 9 (IANS) At least four vegetable vendors were killed and five others were injured when the wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed inside a weekly market in Odisha’s Dhenkanal on Sunday. Several two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Three persons were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. The district administration cleared the debris and demolished the remaining portions of the abandoned wall.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Services personnel carried out the rescue. “We are providing all necessary help to the injured. I am personally monitoring the situation. Whatever assistance is required will be provided by the Red Cross and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan.

–IANS

