4 wanted criminals nabbed in Noida

Noida, Nov 12 (IANS) Four persons involved in kidnapping and extortion were arrested here in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, police said.

Following a tip-off Noida police set up a trap in Sector 15 here to nab the gang that has been dodging arrests in Delhi, Ghaziabad and here for several months.

A gunfight that started late on Sunday, led to the arrests in the morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budha Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma told IANS.

No injury was reported in the encounter.

