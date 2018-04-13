4-yr-old raped in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was raped by a youth in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, 24-year-old Nityacharan Jena, is the neighbour of the girl, the police said.

On Friday, when the girl was playing outside, he lured her to his house with chocolates and raped her, according to police.

The girl has been hospitalised. Her family lodged a police complaint on Saturday.

Further information will be provided after the probe, said police officer Ramesh Singh.

–IANS

