40 European students quarantined in Himachal

Dharamsala, March 18 (IANS) A group of 40 European students have been quarantined on the campus of the International Sahaja Public School near here in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

They had returned from their countries after their winter vacation ended a week ago.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the district administration met the school authorities on Monday and asked them to ensure that the students shall remain in self-isolation on the campus.

“None of the students has symptoms of coronavirus infection but we have directed the school authorities to ensure that they don’t leave the campus,” he said.

Another batch of 100 students, who are yet to arrive, has been told to stay back till the situation becomes normal, Prajapati said.

–IANS

vg/arm