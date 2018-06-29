40 kg narcotics seized in Bengal, 1 arrested

Kolkata, July 4 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 40 kg of ganja (cannabis) from West Bengal’s East Midnapore district and arrested one person, a senior NCB official said on Wednesday.

“The contraband, valued at Rs 6 lakh was seized from a house in Kontai on Tuesday evening. House owner Saktipada Pahari was arrested,” NCB Kolkata Zone head Dilip Kumar Srivastava said in a release.

The contraband, sourced from Odisha, was meant to be smuggled to Kolkata.

–IANS

