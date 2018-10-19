40 organizations call Assam bandh on Oct 23 against Citizenship Bill

Guwahati, Oct 20 (IANS) At least 40 organizations belonging to different indigenous communities have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on October 23 opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, according to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi.

He said the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 40 other organizations have joined hands to call the bandh.

“The BJP government in Assam came to power promising to protect ‘Jati’, ‘Mati’, and ‘Bheti’ (community, land and foundation) of Assam. However, it has made a U-turn on its promises and is hatching a conspiracy against indigenous communities,” said Gogoi while addressing a press conference.

“The BJP government in Assam wants to give citizenship to the Hindu Bengalis through the constitutional amendment bill. In Meghalaya, where the BJP is also a part of the government, the cabinet has already decided to oppose the bill,” said Gogoi.

“We have decided to oppose the Bill tooth and nail because it will affect the indigenous communities in Assam,” he said.

Gogoi also demanded the Assam government to stop the proposed convention being organized by an umbrella organization of Hindu Bengalis on November 17 supporting the Citizenship Bill. He warned that there would be serious repercussions if the Hindu Bengalis are allowed to hold the convention.

“The Hindu Bengali organizations are backed by RSS and they want to trigger a law and order issue in Assam. We demand the government to stall the convention,” he said.

