40 students injured in UP bus accident

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Forty students were injured on Tuesday when their school bus hit a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district, police said.
The incident took place in Azadnagar locality.
The bus was hit by a car with a blue beacon, suggesting that it was an official’s car, the police said.
The children sustained minor injuries.
On January 19, 12 children were killed when a school bus they were travelling in collided with a sand-laden truck in Etah district amid dense fog.
