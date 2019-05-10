40% turnout in Phase 6 of LS polls till 2 p.m.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Nearly 40 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the elections till 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and all seven seats in Delhi.

West Bengal saw the highest 55.77 poll percentage, according to information available on Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission.

Then came Jharkhand with 47.16 per cent, Madhya Pradesh (42.25), Haryana (39.16), Bihar (35.22), Uttar Pradesh 34.30 per cent. Delhi saw a 34.48 per cent voter turnout till 1 p.m., according to the Delhi Election Commission.

North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest 36.55 vote percentage followed by North West Delhi with 36.09. New Delhi constituency registered the lowest at 31.32 per cent.

–IANS

ps/rtp/mr/pg