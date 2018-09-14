400 enthusiasts in Kolkata cycle for education

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) At least 400 cycling enthusiasts from school, colleges and corporates in Kolkata geared up at the break of dawn on Sunday in support of providing education for the under-privileged children.

“About 400 people from schools, colleges and corporates participated in the event for categories 3, 5, 10 and 25 km,” one of the organisers said about the event that kicked off at 5 a.m. at Nalban Park in Salt Lake City.

The event titled ‘Cyclation – Cycling for Education’ was aimed at spreading education as well as promoting the ever-refreshing sport of cycling that not only energises but also does its bit in creating a cleaner and safer environment.

“I am always up for challenges, although it’s not a challenge, it’s for a cause, I am a yoga teacher and I promote education all the time since I had faced many challenges during my college days, I now understand how important education is for a kid,” said Priyank, a participant.

Cycling groups like ‘CNG – Cycle Network Grow’ and ‘Discover on Wheels’ participated in the event.

Organised by Bhumi, one of India’s largest independent volunteer non-profit organisations, this is the third edition of the cycling event after its huge success in Delhi and Bengaluru.

About 100 volunteers worked hard to execute this event.

Participants were facilitated with T-shirts, medals, certificates and refreshments.

–IANS

