400 policemen will be killed for shooting 40 Maoists, warns ex-journalist

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), April 30 (IANS) Security forces in Maharashtra went in a tizzy on Monday following apprehensions expressed on Facebook that “400 cops will be killed for shooting 40 Maoists” in the biggest anti-Maoist security operation here last week that left 40 ultras, many of them women, dead.

The post has been made by Pune-based journalist-turned-social worker, Raosaheb Dokhe, who has raised questions on the Maoists gunned down in two separate gun battles with police in deep jungles of the district on April 22 and 23.

Contacted for reactions, an official of Gadchiroli police said that they have taken “serious note of the posts” and passed it onto the IT Cell for further investigations.

“We shall find out the antecedents of the person who has issued these open challenges to the police and government in such objectionable posts… and take appropriate action,” the official, who declined to be identified, told IANS.

In his post, Dokhe asks: “Were they all Maoists? How many policemen were killed? It means they were not real Maoists.”

“40 Comrades have been killed by the government in the Fake Encounter (staged gunfight). This will be definitely avenged – Blood for Blood – 400 cops for 40 (Maoists) killed,” said the post put up on Sunday evening.

It also challenged the government of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said: “Wait for sometime – Your future is not good,” before signing off with a “Lal Salam”.

A day earlier on April 28, Dokhe had urged: “Let us kill all those police, who killed our comrades brutally.”

Contacted for his comments, the 51-year Dokhe said he is an “unarmed person” and his post was merely reflecting an ideology in the wake of what has happened in Gadchiroli.

“Does the post say I will do anything? What has happened is wrong… I have expressed apprehensions that more wrongs will take place in future. How can I be blamed?” Dokhe told IANS.

However, he said that he was also “a wronged Dalit” and if injustice continues in this manner, he would not hesitate to “take to arms” to defend the truth and the Constitution.

–IANS

qn/vd