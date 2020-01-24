409 gallantry, other defence awards announced

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 409 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others on the eve of 71st Republic Day.

These awards include nine Shaurya Chakras, six conferred on army personnel and three on police personnel for their raw courage and valour while fighting terrorists.

Twenty-eight Param Vishisht Seva Medals and four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals will also be conferred.

The President has approved 53 Ati-Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, 123 Vishisht Seva Medals, four Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 107 Sena Medals (gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry), four Bar to Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 36 Sena Medals (devotion to duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (devotion to duty), one Bar to Vayu Sena Medal (devotion to duty) and 13 Vayu Sena Medals (devotion to duty).

Ninteen army officers have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, including Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh who is heading the northern command. Four Lieutenant Generals have been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medals. A total 32 officers have been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Of 31 officers, 32 are Majors General and one Brigadier.

Six army personnel have received six Shaurya Chakras for their raw courage and valour during engagement with terrorists. Eight army officers, six Brigadier and two Colonel, have been awarded Yudh Sena Medal.

While four personnel have been conferred with Bar to Sena Medal for gallantry, 107 army personnel have been conferred with Seva Medal for gallantry. Bar to Sena Medal (distinguished) has been awarded to four.

Sena Medal for Distinguished Services have been conferred on 36 personnel. Vishist Seva Medal has been conferred on 76 army personnel. There will be special mention of army personnel who took part in ‘Operation Rhino’ and ‘Operation Rakshak’.

