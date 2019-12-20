41 years since ‘Grease’, Travolta and & Olivia still share ‘incredible’ bond

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Olivia Newton-John has talked about the incredible connection she shares with “Grease” co-star John Travolta, more than 40 years after the cult dance movie released.

“Every time I see him it’s like no time has gone by. We just have a connection, he’s a wonderful human being,’ the star enthused,” Newton-John said, according to New Idea magazine.

The feeling is mutual. Travolta had similar sentiments for Newton-John, reports dailymail.co.uk. He was seen praising his “Grease” co-star last week, during the premier of the “Fanatic”. Travolta found it admirable how the actress has been battling stage four cancer.

“I’m very happy about Olivia. She looks incredible. She doesn’t look any different than she did years ago. I’m proud of her,” he said.

The two stars celebrated the 41 years of the release of “Grease”, at a Meet n’ Grease movie sing-a-long event in Florida.

They sported their iconic costumes for the first time since the film’s release 41 years ago.

Newton-John also crooned a portion of the the movie’s song “Hopelessly devoted to you”.

She told the crowd: “I have to preface this with I haven’t sung in a year, so will you help me?”

Fans could be heard saying “aww”, before cheering her on with a hearty “yes!”

