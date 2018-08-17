43 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Aug 20 (IANS) A small batch of 43 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

This is the smallest batch of pilgrims to leave on the pilgrimage from here ever since it started on June 28.

Breaking the record of the last three years, more than 2.82 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the cave shrine in 2018.

Except for the vagaries of weather in which four pilgrims were killed by a landslide, the pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave has been proceeding smoothly.

Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival the Yatra will end on August 26.

