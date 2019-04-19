43% voting in Wayanad, 39% in Gandhinagar (2 p.m.)

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting, saw over 43 per cent polling till 2 p.m. whereas Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat, where BJP President Amit Shah is contesting, witnessed just over 39 per cent polling till the same time.

However, election officials said that figures may increase as more people come out to vote during the evening hours.

Shah and Gandhi are the prominent candidates in the fray during the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections which is seeing polling for 117 seats spread over 15 states and union territories, including all constituencies of Gujarat and Kerala.

While Shah is contesting his first-ever Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad apart from family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

vv/mag/