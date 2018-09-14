44 killed as Tanzanian ferry capsizes in Lake Victoria

Dodoma, Sep 21 (IANS) At least 44 people have been killed after a passenger ferry capsized in Lake Victoria, a Tanzanian government official said.

Thirty-seven others were rescued, Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela told Xinhua on Thursday over the phone.

“The number of victims might rise as rescue operations are underway,” he said.

“The rescue team is still working out to find the missing bodies. Some of the bodies have already been identified and taken by relatives,” Mwanza Regional Police Commander Jonathan Shana said.

“We are yet to know the exact number of passengers on board.”

It is not immediately clear what caused the vessel to capsize, said Shana.

–IANS

pgh/