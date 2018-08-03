44 people shot within 14 hrs in Chicago

Chicago, Aug 6 (IANS) Police in Chicago have said that 44 people were shot within 14 hours out of which five were killed, the media reported.

In three hours beginning at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, police records show that 30 people were shot and two killed in 10 incidents, reports CNN.

The shootings lasted till 2 p.m.

“The city of Chicago experienced a violent night. Some of these instances were targeted and were related to gang conflicts in those areas,” Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday afternoon.

In at least one incident, shooters opened fire into a crowded street party, Waller said.

Of the wounded, the oldest was 62 years of age and the youngest was 11.

Before the particularly violent Sunday, there were six shootings, none fatal, on Friday, and 15 shootings, one fatal, on Saturday.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years.

But according to Waller, shootings were down 30 per cent from 2017 and murders decreased by 25 per cent.

June marked 15 straight months of fewer killings and shootings. However, on June 25, at least 21 were shot and two died.

–IANS

ksk