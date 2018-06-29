45 killed in Uttarakhand accident

Dehradun, July 1 (IANS) At least 45 people were killed after a bus fell into a 60-metre gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at about 9 a.m., near the Queens Bridge on the Pipli-Bhaun road when the driver lost control of the 28-seater bus which was headed to Ramnagar from Bhaun

Eight injured people were rushed to nearby medical facilities out of which four were in “very critical” condition.

Inspector General of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Sanjay Gunjial has informed that a chopper has been rushed to airlift the remaining injured people.

–IANS

md/ksk