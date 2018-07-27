454 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Aug 3 (IANS) A batch of 454 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

“In an escorted convoy of 13 vehicles, the pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley today morning,” the police added.

This batch include pilgrims going both to the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Since it began on June 28, over 2.66 lakh pilgrims have already performed the annual Yatra.

The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

sq/ksk