466 morning walkers rounded up during lockdown in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) Acting tough against lockdown violators in Chandigarh, police on Monday checked 120 parks and detained 466 persons, a police official said.

He told IANS that 182 lockdown violators and 32 persons without face masks were arrested. A total 56 FIRs were registered.

One of India’s most planned cities with wide open spaces and gardens, Chandigarh has nearly 1,500 parks, gardens and green belts for its population of nearly 1.1 million people.

–IANS

