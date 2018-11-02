47 killed in Zimbabwe road accident

Harare, Nov 8 (IANS) At least 47 people have been killed in Zimbabwe after two buses collided head-on, officials said.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday that the accident happened near Rusape in Manicaland Province, 156 km from the capital Harare.

Of the deceased, 45 are adults and two are children, Nyathi said.

The accident involved two buses, which belong to Bolt Cutter and Smart Express, two local long-distance bus companies.

Nyathi said police were still attending the accident scene and the death toll might rise.

