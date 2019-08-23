’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ an exhausting affair Sistine Rose Stallone

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Rose says shooting for her debut film “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” was exhausting.

Director Johannes Robert’s film is a follow-up to his 2017 survival horror drama “47 Meters Down”, which stars Mandy Moore.

The sequel revolves around the expeditions of four teenagers who dive in an underwater city only to find their adventure turn into their worst nightmare, as they fall prey to a deadly shark attack.

“The hardest part was the exhaustion, every day,” Sistine said.

“You will be in the water 40 minutes and it feels like two hours. It’s so draining, constantly screaming and inhaling all of the oxygen. It’s exciting while you do it, but the moment you step out (of the water), you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck,” she added.

The film also stars Corinne Foxx, John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nélisse and Brianne Tju. “47 Meters Down Uncaged” is released in India by PVR Pictures on August 30.

