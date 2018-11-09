48 candidates file nominations on first day in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) As many as 48 candidates filed their nominations on Monday for December 7 elections to the Telangana assembly.

On the first day of filing of nominations, candidates in 38 constituencies submitted their papers to returning officers.

The Election Commission on Monday issued notification for elections to the 119-member assembly.

November 19 is the last date for filing of nominations. The papers will be scrutinised the next day while nominations can be withdrawn till November 22.

Prominent among those who filed their nominations on the first day include state BJP chief K. Laxman, who is seeking re-election from Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad. Controversial BJP legislator T. Raja Singh also filed his papers from Goshamahal.

N. Srinivas Reddy, a rebel candidate of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), filed his nomination from Uppal. The party has named Bethi Subhash Reddy as its candidate.

Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said polling in 13 constituencies will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while in the remaining constituencies polling will continue till 5 p.m.

He told reporters that as on Monday, the total number of voters were 2,76,29,610 including 1,36,91,290 women.

The total number of polling stations is 32,574 including 20,329 stations in rural areas.

CEO said so far Rs 66.96 crore cash, Rs.5.98 crore worth of liquor and Rs 4.30 crore worth of goods were seized across the state.

Rajat Kumar said the accounts of the election expenditure of candidates would be maintained from Monday. He asked the political parties to name their star campaigners within a week, failing which the expenditure will be accounted against the candidate concerned.

