48 CAPF companies, 22,000 cops to guard Delhi on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) A total of 48 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, along with 22,000 personnel of Delhi Police will be guarding the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday to thwart any attempts at misadventure by militants, officials said.

According to intelligence agencies, crowded markets and government buildings and other key landmarks may be on the radar of the terrorists. Delhi Police, on the basis of this intelligence input, has pulled up its socks.

“This time, 48 companies of central police forces and paramilitary forces will be stationed in Delhi on Republic Day. An approval has also been received from the concerned departments in this regard. Also, 22,000 personnel of Delhi Police will be deployed during the Republic Day programmes, just before Saturday afternoon,” Delhi Police headquarters said.

Besides, beginning Saturday, all private and state-owned multi-storey buildings in the New Delhi, central Delhi and North Delhi areas would be vacated and ‘sealed’ from the safety and security point of view. The idea behind this move is to foil any plans by the anti-social and terrorist elements to hide there to execute their nefarious plans.

All the Special Commissioners (Law and Order), Joint Commissioners, Deputy CPs of the districts have also been instructed to remain vigilant at all times.

Black Cat commandos would be deployed at places and buildings that have been identified as “sensitive”.

The Police Commissioner has instructed all the top police officers to maintain cohesiveness. Vigilance would also be maintained along the borders shared by the national capital with two states — Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A ‘mobile control room’ has been set up to deliver assistance in any kind of emergency. The intelligence call signs of these special mobile control rooms have also been determined for better and efficient co-ordination among the security personnel.

Over 2,000 personnel of Delhi Traffic Police would be present on the roads to stop commuters from driving or approaching towards the Republic Day parade route.

A special meeting on the security arrangements for Republic Day in the national capital was convened a few days ago by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

For the first time, top police officers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh were also present in the meeting that was held to review security arrangements in the national capital during the Republic Day.

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sks-pgh/bg