49 couples tie the knot in Agra mass marriage

Agra, July 24 (IANS) At a mass marriage ceremony on Tuesday, 49 couples entered wedlock at a simple and dignified function at the Mathur Vaishya Sabha Hall here.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an ambitious programme to support mass marriages to cut down costs.

Of the 49, three couples were Muslims and two disabled.

Each bride was presented Rs 20,000 and household items worth Rs 10,000. Another Rs 5,000 was given to each couple for the wedding expenses.

–IANS

brij/ahm/bg