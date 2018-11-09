4,916 children rehabilitated through ‘Khoya Paya’: WCD

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Women and Child Development Ministry on Wednesday said 4,916 children have been rehabilitated through the missing children track portal ‘Khoya Paya’ till November 8.

Launched in 2015, the Khoya Paya portal is a citizen based website which has been developed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY).

According to the ministry, the helpline number ‘1098’ was also expanded from 250 to 475 places across the country.

The ministry further said that establishment work of the Railway Childline centres have been also initiated.

With over 83 Railway Childline centres at major railway stations being operated currently, more than 48,000 children have been assisted to date.

In Khoya Paya website, citizens can report missing children, as well as sightings of their whereabouts. The ‘found’ children can also be reported on this web portal.

The reporting can be done through text, photographs, videos and other means of transmitting and uploading information to the site. Information about missing and sighted children can be uploaded at khoyapaya.gov.in.

–IANS

som/pgh/