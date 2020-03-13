4G Internet will be restored in J&K tonight: Officials

Srinagar, March 13 (IANS) The J&K Union Territory administration on Friday said the high speed 4G Internet services would be restored by later in the day evening so that people of the Valley can sit inside their homes, thereby effectively containing the global pandemic COVID-19.

Talking to Radio Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the decision was taken in a high level meeting on late on Thursday chaired by Lieutenant Governor G.M. Murmu in Jammu.

He said after consensus it was agreed that only high speed Internet can keep the Kashmiri people inside their homes.

“We thought of imposing curfew but that won’t keep people at home in this part of the world. Best is to give them 4G speed internet,” he said.

Kansal said the Lieutenant Governor was also informed about the recent cat fight, over closing of educational institutes, between the Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and Divisonal Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan.

He said the LG aporeciated the fight on the ground that under his leadership everbody was showing concern for the common masses.

The 4G mobile internet services have been suspended across J&K since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories.

–IANS

