Southampton, Sep 2 (IANS) India suffered a 60-run defeat against England in the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here on Sunday to go down 1-3 in the five-match series.

Chasing 245 runs for victory, the visitors were bowled out for 184. The visitors resumed the evening session at 126/4 and lost six wickets in quick succession adding only 58 runs.

–IANS

kk/pur/sed