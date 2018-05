Suva, May 27 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Fiji on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 15.7996 degrees south latitude and 173.3289 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

