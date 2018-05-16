5.3-magnitude quake hits Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.3-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan on Thursday, the weather agency said. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck Chiba, east of Tokyo in the Kanto region at a depth of 50 km around 12.12 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

There has been no tsunami warning or advisory issued as a result of the quake, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan’s nuclear watchdog has also not reported any abnormalities at any of the country’s nuclear facilities.

–IANS

in/