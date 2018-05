Islamabad, May 9 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pakistan capital here and parts of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab provinces on Wednesday, the Met said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 20 km northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district at a depth of 12 km, the meteorological department said on its website.

No loss of life or property was reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

