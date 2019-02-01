5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Valley

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Valley on Tuesday evening as people at many places ran out of their homes in panic.

Giving preliminary details of the earthquake, the MET office said: “An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 20.17 p.m today (Tuesday).

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in north-west Kashmir. It’s co-ordinates were latitude 34.8 degrees north and longitude 74.3 degrees east.”

People at many places in the Valley, especially in north Kashmir areas, ran out of their homes in panic as the impact of the earthquake shook houses and other structures.

Officials said they were collecting details of any casualty or damage that might have been caused by the temblor.

The earthquake was also felt in winter capital Jammu.

