5.8-magnitude quake hits Iran

Tehran, July 23 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s Sirch in Kerman province early on Monday, country’s Seismological Centre reported.

The epicentre is determined at a depth of 10 km, 30.365 degrees north latitude and 57.499 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties or property loss have been reported so far.

People rushed to the streets in panic as emergency teams were sent to the affected region, media reported.

On Sunday, two moderate quakes of 5.7-magnitude and 5.9-magnitude rattled southern Hormozghan and western Kermanshah provinces successively. The quake in Kermanshah province injured 26 people.

