5 cops wounded in US shooting

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) Five police officers in US’ Texas city of Houston have been wounded in a shooting, the police department said in a statement.

The officers from the Houston narcotics division were attempting to serve a warrant in a residential area, around 11 km from downtown on Monday, when they were shot at, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police urged the public to stay away from the area as the place was “still an active crime scene” as on late in the day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the attack “horrific” and said all injured were in hospital.

–IANS

