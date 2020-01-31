5 coronavirus-infected children cured in China’s Wuhan

Wuhan, Feb 7 (IANS) Five children infected with the novel coronavirus have been cured and discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province.

According to Wuhan Children’s Hospital, the children are aged between two and 14, and will need to be quarantined for two weeks, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The immune function of children is immature so they are susceptible to respiratory system infections with more diversified symptoms, said Fang Yurong, a doctor at the hospital.

