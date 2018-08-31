5 dead due to asphyxiation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (IANS) Five people died of asphyxiation inside a septic tank in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Paika Sahi of Durgi village, said police.

The victims got into the septic tank to rescue a woman worker who had fallen inside it. However, they fell unconscious inside the tank during the rescue attempt.

The villagers dragged them out of the septic tank and rushed them to the hospital. While five of them including the woman worker were declared dead, another labourer is in a critical condition.

–IANS

cd/ksk/sed