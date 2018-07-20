5 dead, thousands hit by monsoon rains in Philippines

Manila, July 22 (IANS) At least five people have died and more than 700,000 have been affected due to days of torrential rains which have lashed the Philippines, authorities said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it had received reports that a resident of Luisa Pelew died in a landslide while a resident of Negros Oriental Angelito Jipulan drowned, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police have also reported at least three more deaths, including a Negros Occidental resident who reportedly drowned, and two children from Antique province whose house was buried by a landslide.

The NDRRMC said the affected population of 158,509 families or 728,003 persons were from 585 villages in the National Capital Region (NCR) and several provinces in the Philippine.

–IANS

mr/