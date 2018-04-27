5 faint while cleaning 5-star hotel’s STP

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Five people fell unconscious here on Sunday after getting exposed to noxious gases while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) of Taj Ambassador Vivanta — a five-star hotel in the city.

The Delhi Fire Service Control Room said it received information about the incident around 11 a.m. and responded by sending six fire engines to the spot.

“All the five persons have been admitted in Moolchand Hospital, B L Kapoor Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They fell unconscious while cleaning the sewage treatment plant at the Ambassador Hotel,” an official from the Fire Service Control Room said.

The workers included employees from the hotel and Eco Pollutech Engineers, a private firm tasked with cleaning the STP, the hotel management said in a statement.

“On Sunday, there was an incident at the Ambassador hotel’s STP, involving hotel employees and those of the service provider, Eco Pollutech Engineers, who are responsible for operating the facility,” the statement said.

A hotel representative said the workers were now stable.

–IANS

vn/sp/qd/bg