5 Indians in junior shooting World Cup squad

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Five Indian shooters will be eyeing for glory when the nine day-long ISSF Junior World Cup begins in Suhl (Germany) from Friday.

The five shooters will be riding on some good competition practice at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship.

The talented youngsters, who have tuned themselves up for the event after rigorous regimes at their respective GFG academies includes — Pruthiviraj Avachi (50 metre Rifle Prone Junior Men), Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal (10m Rifle Individual and team event), Mahima Agrawal (10m Pistol Junior women individual category) and Anushka Patil (50m Pistol category).

Elavenil, who had set an unprecedented score of 631.4 to etch her name in the history books, will look to carry forward her red-hot form from the currently ongoing KSS Memorial Championship when she features in Germany for the second time at the ISSF Junior World Cup while it will be a debut World Cup for Anushka.

–IANS

kk/tri/vm