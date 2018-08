Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Five youths were injured on Sunday in an explosion at a meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Tosa Maidan meadow.

“The injured have been taken to Srinagar for treatment,” the police said.

The area was previously used by the Army as a firing range.

–IANS

sq/ksk/sed