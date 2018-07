Jammu, July 15 (IANS) Five persons were killed and 25 injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

Police said a large number of people were bathing under a waterfall in Sehar Baba area in Reasi when a landslide occurred, burying the people beneath it.

“Rescue and relief operation is going on. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.

–IANS

