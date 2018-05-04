5 killed in blast in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 6 (IANS) Two police personnel and three assailants were killed after Taliban stormed a police station in southern Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province on Saturday, local police said.

“One suicide bomber struck the police station’s front gate with a motorcycle bomb at late night. Two armed attackers stormed the building shortly after the blast and clashed with policemen guarding the facility,” a district police officer was quoted by Xinhua.

As a result, two policemen and three attackers were killed, he said.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack, but the Taliban insurgent group routinely claims responsibility for such attacks.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group launched a so-called yearly rebel offensive on April 25.

–IANS

qd/